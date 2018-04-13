People All Over the Internet Are Sharing Their Keto Diet Transformation Pics

Whole30 is so 30 days ago. The keto diet—a high fat, moderate protein, low carb eating plan—is arguably the most popular health fad of the moment, and now people are flocking to Instagram to show the world exactly why it's gaining so much steam with before-and-after transformation pics.

VIDEO: What is the Keto Diet?

In fact, there's an entire Instagram account—Keto Transformations—solely dedicated to sharing people's pre- and post-keto stories with photos that demonstrate their weight loss and body changes.

As of now, the account has garnered 158,000 followers with a little over 1,500 posts. The account's bio urges those who follow the trendy eating plan to direct message their personal keto stories, along with pictures, for a chance to be featured, and people are following through.

Some @ketotransformations members explained they picked up the diet from the very beginning of their health journey, while others noted that they started to follow the keto diet program as their progress slowed from other nutrition and fitness plans.

So how exactly does it work? The keto diet recommends getting 70 percent of your daily calories from fat, 20-25 from protein, and 5-10 percent from carbs. That means choosing foods that fit under those standards for your breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks throughout the day. Think eggs and avocado for breakfast rather than a bowl of cereal and fruit.

Unlike the Atkins diet, which features four phases where you incorporate more carbs into your diet, the keto diet is one set phase without a timeline. That's why you'll see so many captions explaining that it's a lifestyle decision, because theoretically you could continue to follow this eating plan for an extended period of time.

The name "keto" comes from the word "ketogenic." While following this eating plan, your body enters what's called ketosis. When your body is in ketosis, it's forced to burn fat for energy, instead of using sugar.

Judging from the photos, the results are there, but you shouldn't let before-and-after pictures convince you to start an eating plan.

For starters, these captions are relatively short, and might not explain every single aspect of someone's health program. Were they on a weight loss journey before? How often do they exercise? Keto might also not be right for your personal health, which is why it's best to chat with your healthcare provider before committing to it—or any other restrictive eating plan.