People All Over the Internet Are Sharing Their Keto Diet Transformation Pics

Brett Stevens/Getty Images
Victoria Moorhouse
Apr 13, 2018 @ 6:00 pm

Whole30 is so 30 days ago. The keto diet—a high fat, moderate protein, low carb eating plan—is arguably the most popular health fad of the moment, and now people are flocking to Instagram to show the world exactly why it's gaining so much steam with before-and-after transformation pics.

VIDEO: What is the Keto Diet?

In fact, there's an entire Instagram account—Keto Transformations—solely dedicated to sharing people's pre- and post-keto stories with photos that demonstrate their weight loss and body changes.

As of now, the account has garnered 158,000 followers with a little over 1,500 posts. The account's bio urges those who follow the trendy eating plan to direct message their personal keto stories, along with pictures, for a chance to be featured, and people are following through.

Some @ketotransformations members explained they picked up the diet from the very beginning of their health journey, while others noted that they started to follow the keto diet program as their progress slowed from other nutrition and fitness plans.

Introducing @expialketosis: After having kids & a few years of steadily gaining weight, I decided that it was time for a major change. Whole 30 never took more than 8lbs off, so I found keto! I woke up on October 12, 2017 & said “it starts today”. I lost 28lbs between then and December 24, 2017. After that day, I hit a very frustrating 8 week stall. I kept at it because beyond the weight loss, I just felt amazing! I finally broke the stall and am 2lbs from my end goal! My results are keto only, I did not add or modify my exercise routine. The posts on this page are what inspired me start keto. I hope my story can inspire someone else! . I’m 5’2” Sw- 158 Cw-127 Goal-125 . . . #myketotransformation #fitspiration #weightloss #weightlossjourney #ketofam #weightlossmotivation #transformation #fitfam #weightlosstransformation #extremeweightloss #fitness #instafit #inspiration #motivation #fitnessmotivation #beforeandafter #diet #exercise #trainandtransform #beforeandafterweightloss #biggestloser #keto #lowcarb #lchf #ketotransformations

A post shared by Keto Transformations (@ketotransformations) on

So how exactly does it work? The keto diet recommends getting 70 percent of your daily calories from fat, 20-25 from protein, and 5-10 percent from carbs. That means choosing foods that fit under those standards for your breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks throughout the day. Think eggs and avocado for breakfast rather than a bowl of cereal and fruit.

Unlike the Atkins diet, which features four phases where you incorporate more carbs into your diet, the keto diet is one set phase without a timeline. That's why you'll see so many captions explaining that it's a lifestyle decision, because theoretically you could continue to follow this eating plan for an extended period of time.

Introducing @hannajoy11: - in 2015 I had sudden & unexplained weight gain, I battled it for 2 years. Aug 2017 I was introduced to Keto plans after 3-4 months I saw a huge changed, Went from 183 to 160 (current weight) still pushing for my goal. My 35th birthday I was really disappointed in my appearance this Keto journey helped me celebrate my 36th with pride. . . . #myketotransformation #fitspiration #weightloss #weightlossjourney #ketofam #weightlossmotivation #transformation #fitfam #weightlosstransformation #extremeweightloss #fitness #instafit #inspiration #motivation #fitnessmotivation #beforeandafter #diet #exercise #trainandtransform #beforeandafterweightloss #biggestloser #keto #lowcarb #lchf #ketotransformations

A post shared by Keto Transformations (@ketotransformations) on

The name "keto" comes from the word "ketogenic." While following this eating plan, your body enters what's called ketosis. When your body is in ketosis, it's forced to burn fat for energy, instead of using sugar. 

Introducing @mikewrayjr: I've always had an athletic background....starting with sports, 4 years as an Army infantryman and strength sports like powerlifting and strongman. I never took dieting very seriously but always managed to look decent due to my volume of training. 3 years ago I suffered a herniated disc in my lower back that required surgery.....after the surgery I ballooned up to about 245 and looked very sloppy. I realized I couldn't train the way I used too so I needed to get serious with my nutrition. I started out carb cycling but not until I went full Keto did I see the extreme results. These 2 pictures cover a 6 month span from 245 down to 196. My training and cardio was very consistent but I have no doubt the keto diet was about 80% of my results!! . . . #myketotransformation #fitspiration #weightloss #weightlossjourney #ketofam #weightlossmotivation #transformation #fitfam #weightlosstransformation #extremeweightloss #fitness #instafit #inspiration #motivation #fitnessmotivation #beforeandafter #diet #exercise #trainandtransform #beforeandafterweightloss #biggestloser #keto #lowcarb #lchf #ketotransformations

A post shared by Keto Transformations (@ketotransformations) on

Introducing @butterandbarre: A year and a half ago, I would’ve been mortified to have the picture on the right posted online, but today I’m proud of it. Being overweight most of my adulthood got me to where I am now. It still feels funny to be called strong or healthy or hell, a fit girl. I am humbled by my past because it makes me appreciate my body today and drives me to be stronger tomorrow. Food no longer has control over me and it feels damn good. . . . #myketotransformation #fitspiration #weightloss #weightlossjourney #ketofam #weightlossmotivation #transformation #fitfam #weightlosstransformation #extremeweightloss #fitness #instafit #inspiration #motivation #fitnessmotivation #beforeandafter #diet #exercise #trainandtransform #beforeandafterweightloss #biggestloser #keto #lowcarb #lchf #ketotransformations

A post shared by Keto Transformations (@ketotransformations) on

Judging from the photos, the results are there, but you shouldn't let before-and-after pictures convince you to start an eating plan.

For starters, these captions are relatively short, and might not explain every single aspect of someone's health program. Were they on a weight loss journey before? How often do they exercise? Keto might also not be right for your personal health, which is why it's best to chat with your healthcare provider before committing to itor any other restrictive eating plan.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!