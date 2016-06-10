Fact: Kesha Will Make You Want Grey Hair 

Another day, another hair color for Kesha. At this point, we are pretty sure there is no shade left on the color spectrum that the singer hasn't already tried—blue, pink, blonde, even rainbow. You name it, she's had it (probably even more that once or twice). We thought nothing could surprise us anymore, but, apparently, we were wrong.

Kesha just debuted a brand new hue, and we didn't quite see this one coming. For her performance in honor of Planned Parenthood, the singer rocked grey locks with some of her strands having blue undertones. Trust us, it looked just as magical as it sounds.

So is it dye, a wig? From other pics on her Instagram account, it seems like she's taken the full plunge with hair color.

about to take the stage in honor of @plannedparenthood in liiiike 10 min. thanks to my team for putting me together tonight ❤️💃 A photo posted by Kesha (@iiswhoiis) on Jun 9, 2016 at 6:09pm PDT

We don't know if she is going to keep this one for a while, but we have to say, we are huge fans of this shade. Oh, and don't get us started on the glittery green eyeshadow. It's a reminder that we haven't been paying enough attention to that hue in our (many) palettes.

Also of note, her mermaid manicure. We're fangirling on another level.

