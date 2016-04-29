FYI: Kesha Looks Amazing in Her New Video

Guys, Kesha is back with a new song (in collab with Zedd), and the video teaser she posted on her Instagram page is really good. After all of her legal battles, we are so happy to see that the singer is finally able to do great music again.

The shows Kesha running through a garden full of roses dressed in a peplum bodysuit, but it's her hair that we couldn't stop looking at — long wavy locks in a soft shade of pink with darker roots.

We can't wait to watch the entire video, and hopefully, we'll see a lot more of Kesha from now on.