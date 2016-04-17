Kesha Made a Surprise Appearance at Coachella (with Bonus Surprise Hair!)

Jason LaVeris / Getty Images
Mehera Bonner
Apr 17, 2016 @ 6:45 pm

Kesha showed up at Coachella to perform with Zedd, and naturally, she prepared her hair for the occasion. The star — who's currently embroiled in a legal battle with Sony and Dr. Luke — took a break from her blue locks and debuted cotton candy hair, consisting of light aqua and baby pink. She styled the look in a simple knotted half-ponytail, which we will most definitely be copying.

this point you're probably thinking that Kylie Jenner wore a similar look to Coachella, further proving that pastel hair is still happening. Dying to go lavender? Go ahead, take the plunge.  

4 hours and counting 😵😵😵😵😵 somewhere over America 💀💀💀💀 eek!!!!!🤖

A photo posted by Kesha (@iiswhoiis) on

 K, off to eat some IRL cotton candy now.   

