Kesha's Awesome New Haircut Will Give You Life  

Kesha has never been one to shy away from beauty change. Just in the past few months, we've seen her wearing blue, rainbow, and pink hair. The only other celeb who can compete with so many color changes is probably Kylie Jenner.

But at a recent event, the singer outdid herself and debuted not only a new super pretty blonde shade, but also a new set of bangs. No surprise here, we are absolutely loving the wavy fringe because it looks so fresh, especially after she styled part of her hair in a low ponytail.

Jason LaVeris/Getty Images

Serving up maj #hairgoals, Kesha, are we?!