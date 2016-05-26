Kesha’s Hair Extensions Will Make You Want Long Hair

Well, that didn't last long. The last time we saw Kesha at the Billboard Music Awards, the singer sported a pretty shoulder-length bob and bangs. Only a couple of days later, though, she debuted much longer locks on Instagram and at the Dylan Fest in Nashville, thanks to hair extensions and her voluminous waves.

no better way to celebrate Bob Dylan's birthday than to scream his poignant genius lyrics at the top of my lungs in the ultimate church of music, the Ryman. A photo posted by Kesha (@iiswhoiis) on May 25, 2016 at 9:53am PDT

Her new look is giving us major hair envy. And when we say "us," we include her friend from this snap as well.

a man with weave is my soft spot. FOXY A photo posted by Kesha (@iiswhoiis) on May 25, 2016 at 5:45pm PDT

To be honest, we're not really surprised she changed up her hair that fast. After all, it is Kesha that we're talking about, and she has proven numerous times that she's not afraid to experiment. The singer once sported baby blue hair, and most recently, we've seen her wearing a soft pink shade. So, you know, it's just another day in the life of Kesha.