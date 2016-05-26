Kesha’s Hair Extensions Will Make You Want Long Hair

Well, that didn't last long. The last time we saw Kesha at the Billboard Music Awards, the singer sported a pretty shoulder-length bob and bangs. Only a couple of days later, though, she debuted much longer locks on Instagram and at the Dylan Fest in Nashville, thanks to hair extensions and her voluminous waves.
RELATED: Kesha's Awesome New Haircut Will Give You Life
Her new look is giving us major hair envy. And when we say "us," we include her friend from this snap as well.
To be honest, we're not really surprised she changed up her hair that fast. After all, it is Kesha that we're talking about, and she has proven numerous times that she's not afraid to experiment. The singer once sported baby blue hair, and most recently, we've seen her wearing a soft pink shade. So, you know, it's just another day in the life of Kesha.