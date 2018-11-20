Kerry Washington Swears This $7 Product Made Her Eyelashes Healthier

Image zoom Walter McBride/Getty Images

Kerry Washington's answer for longer, healthier lashes isn't a special peptide-infused eyelash growth serum, a set of extensions or an Rx for Latisse — and it's way more affordable than all three of those options, too. Washington's secret is simply $7 tube of mascara you can find at pretty much any drugstore.

Seriously. The actor credits Neutrogena's Hydro Boost Plumping Mascara to boosting the overall health of her eyelashes, all while making them instantly look longer, thicker, and fuller.

"We tend to think about the impact of the environment or hydration on the hair on our head or on our skin, but it’s like lashes get lost in the shuffle," Washington told InStyle during a phone interview. "I find that a lot of mascara can be drying, and I find that the hair suffers. I notice that my lashes are healthier since I’ve been using it."

Bonus: Healthier eyelashes are more likely to grow out faster.

The reason this particular mascara is so good for your lashes is because it's packed with hyaluronic acid, an unbelievably hydrating ingredient that can be found in every product in Neutrogena's Hydro Boost line, as well as thousands of other skincare products on the market. It instantly provides moisture and plumpness to dehydrated skin (and in this case, hair).

As a rule, Washington told us that she always prefers using products that multitask in her routine. Another one of her favorites? The Hydro Boost Lip Shine, a $7 gloss that gives a wash of color to the lips while providing the intense moisture of a balm.

Brittle lashes or chapped lips? Turns out, Washington is the winter skin guru we've all been searching for.