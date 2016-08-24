Everything You Need to Know About Kerry Washington’s Beauty Look from InStyle's September Cover Story

Kerry Washington rocks a bold lip on the cover of InStyle’s September issue, and that’s only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to her beauty looks featured in our cover story. The Scandal star went for a completely fresh look at our New York City cover shoot, with her longtime hair stylist Carola Gonzalez and makeup artist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew on hand to switch up the actress’s look between shots. Even Washington’s nails sported two totally different looks throughout the shoot, thanks to manicurist Casey Herman working in a second mid-day mani to apply a second shade from Washington’s just-launched OPI collection.

Together, the trio achieved an overall look that was equal parts simple and stunning. “This is really Kerry in the raw,” said Gonzalez. “The look is very minimal, with natural and healthy skin. I think the focus today is more about Kerry and her natural beauty, and then just like a pop of lip here and there. It’s just about accentuating your features instead of plastering your face with a lot of makeup.”

VIDEO: Kerry Washington Shares Her Beauty Secrets

While Gonzalez created multiple makeup looks throughout the shoot—using mostly Neutrogena products, as Washington serves as creative consultant and brand ambassador for the company—the actress’s hair remained the same. But the style itself was totally new. “I wanted to give her a different look than she’s ever done before,” said Sturdivant-Drew. Luckily, Washington was game for taking a risk when it came to her hair. “My favorite thing about working with Kerry is that she’s not afraid of change,” Sturdivant-Drew said at the shoot. “She’s very open to my ideas when it comes to her hair, and I’ve been working with her for a long time, so she trusts my opinion.” And the feeling is mutual. “If Kerry loves it, she says she loves it,” said Sturdivant-Drew. “If she doesn’t, she’ll say she doesn’t love it. But this was a new look for her today, and she definitely loves it.”

Scroll down for the full scoop on Washington’s beauty look from our September issue.