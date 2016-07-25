Here's What Kendall Jenner Has to Say About Going Braless 

Not sure if you've looked at a thermometer lately, but it's pretty stinking hot outside. Heat dome hot. And that kind of heat, well, it makes things uncomfortable. More specifically, it can sometimes make bras feel way uncomfortable. But you know what? Kendall Jenner just gave us all of the bra-free validation we needed.

The supermodel took to her app/site to explain why she likes to free the nipple as much as possible, saying, "I don't really see what the big deal is with going braless! I think it's cool and I really just don't care! It's sexy, it's comfortable and I'm cool with my breasts. That's it!"

RELATED: Don't Freak Out: Here's What to Do If You Got Too Much Sun On Your Face

Isn't that just refreshing? We LOVE that Kendall is so comfortable with her body. We can all take a page from her book in that respect.

Of course, Jenner also mentioned that it's also a fun way to show off her nipple rings. Maybe that's not your cup of tea, but if you have been considering getting some piercings, well, there's just another reason to do so.