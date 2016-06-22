Kendall Jenner Is Completely Unrecognizable in This New Marc Jacobs Campaign

Umm, get ready to do a double take on this one. It's one of those celebrity makeovers that we don't see often, and it only proves the transformative powers of hair and makeup.
And so we present to you Kendall Jenner as a goth goddess for Marc Jacobs's fall 2016 campaign. The designer took to Instagram to proclaim his admiration for Jenner who joins the likes of Courtney Love, Marilyn Manson, Missy Elliot, and fellow model Cara Delevingne as faces of the brand for the upcoming season.
KENDALL, Supermodel I will always remember the first time I met Kendall during castings for our Fall 2014 fashion show. Katie Grand invited her to come by the studio for a brief introduction before she was photographed for the model boards. At the time, I knew very little about Kendall… As history now has it, her very first fashion show was for Marc Jacobs Fall 2014. Kendall has since been a part of every show along with being featured in our Spring ’15 ad campaign (also shot by David Sims). It goes without saying that Kendall has gone on to establish an incredible career for herself and every bit of it is a testament to her hard work, passion and desire. During castings for Fall ’16, due to the enormous height of the boots we designed, we had to make certain that each girl was able to walk (and walk safely). Kendall slid those boots on and walked around the studio as if she was in a pair of running shoes: statuesque, confident and just as enthusiastic and excited to be doing the show as if it was her first one. For me, it is the ability of a model to effortlessly transform into a look and character that makes her so appealing and inspiring. Photographed by David Sims for our Fall ’16 ad as a Goth Goddess is the sweet, kind and ultimate professional, Kendall Jenner.
In the striking fall 2016 campaign photo, Kendall is pulling off some seriously voluminous hair by Guido Palau, paired with a killer smoky eye and eyebrows (the work of MUA Diane Kendal) that seem almost non-existent. Perhaps bleached?
Jacobs explained that he was very impressed with Jenner after he saw her walk in the "enormous boots" he designed for his show, as if they were "a pair of running shoes." Well, we all have many different talents, Marc. Kendall Jenner just happens to be extremely talented at ruling the runway and providing us with all-star beauty looks, among many, many other things.
