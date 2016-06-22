Kendall Jenner Is Completely Unrecognizable in This New Marc Jacobs Campaign

Umm, get ready to do a double take on this one. It's one of those celebrity makeovers that we don't see often, and it only proves the transformative powers of hair and makeup.

And so we present to you Kendall Jenner as a goth goddess for Marc Jacobs's fall 2016 campaign. The designer took to Instagram to proclaim his admiration for Jenner who joins the likes of Courtney Love, Marilyn Manson, Missy Elliot, and fellow model Cara Delevingne as faces of the brand for the upcoming season.

In the striking fall 2016 campaign photo, Kendall is pulling off some seriously voluminous hair by Guido Palau, paired with a killer smoky eye and eyebrows (the work of MUA Diane Kendal) that seem almost non-existent. Perhaps bleached?

Jacobs explained that he was very impressed with Jenner after he saw her walk in the "enormous boots" he designed for his show, as if they were "a pair of running shoes." Well, we all have many different talents, Marc. Kendall Jenner just happens to be extremely talented at ruling the runway and providing us with all-star beauty looks, among many, many other things.

RELATED: Kendall Jenner Ate Pizza Right Before Walking in Marc Jacobs