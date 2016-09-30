Kendall Jenner Has a New Inner Lip Tattoo

When it comes to body art, the Kar-Jenner girls seem to like them small and subtle. Take Kylie, for example. She already has a few tattoos, but none of them are super noticeable and your only chance of getting a really good look at 'em is if she posts a photo on social media. Basically, every tattoo is a secret tattoo until its Instagram reveal.

meow @kendalljenner #jonboytattoo A photo posted by c/s ∴jon✞boy∴ p/v (@jonboytattoo) on Sep 29, 2016 at 9:11pm PDT

And Kendall is following in that trend with the debut of her latest addition. Trust us, you would have never known she even got inked yet again.

Kendall got an inner lip tattoo that reads "Meow," and the artist behind it is Jon Boy of West 4 Tattoo in New York. He happens to be the one to post a snap of it.

This makes Kendall's third tattoo that we know of, as she already has two tiny white designs on her fingers—one of a broken heart and the other is a full heart.

So what's the significance of "Meow," you ask? There wasn't much context to the ink, but we're hoping Kendall posts her own pic or gives us the rundown on her app somewhat soon.

But this isn't the first cat-themed tattoo we've seen in recent weeks, if you can believe it. Bella Thorne got the phrase "Wild Kitty" tattooed on her calves, which only added to her feline-inspired ink collection. The other cat moment? Whiskers on her finger.