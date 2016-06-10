Wait, Did Kendall Jenner Just Cut off All Her Hair?

We definitely didn't see this one coming. Of all the Kardashian sisters, Kendall is the woman who has what you might consider a relatively signature hairstyle. Sure, she'll try out clip-in bangs here or there, but most of the time, she keeps it long, subtly layered, and plain gorgeous (obvious, we know).

Well, maybe she was inspired by her big sis Khloe, who debuted a cute much shorter 'do a few days ago, but it looks like Kendall just got a major hair makeover, too.

The model took to Snapchat to show off her new shoulder-grazing lob, and even though she hid half of her face in the snap, we can tell it looks incredible. Unfortunately, we have to warn you not to get too excited about Kendall's new chop, because we don't have a confirmation that it's not a wig. Remember Gigi Hadid's bob, you guys?

She also hid her face from the camera, so it might not even be her! Raise your hand if you've had a friend discreetly take over your Snapchat.

RELATED: Kendall and Kylie Jenner Tease New Clothing Line on Instagram

kendalljenner/snapchat

Either way, we give the hairstyle full approval...and obviously will be basically stalking checking up on Kendall's Twitter, IG, and Snapchat for more info.