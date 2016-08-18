You and Kendall Jenner Could Literally Have the Same "Me" Day 

Whether you are a supermodel or an ordinary civilian, you deserve your "Me" time. You may not be jet-setting, gracing billboards, involved in a multi-continental, island-hopping love affair, or gracing billboards, but chances are you balance a busy schedule while also maintaining your friendships and relationships. This can all take its time—and a huge toll on your emotional well-being.

Being a grown up is hard and Kendall Jenner knows it. So when she took to her app and site to share her signature "me time" recipe, we were all ears. Because if she's that larger than life, her wind-down method is probably pretty major.

But here's the best part—her method for some self-loving is surprisingly very accessible. Here's what she had to say!

"When I know I need a 'me' day, I'll take a long, hot bath with my favorite Byredo candle burning. I'll just try to zen out and clear my head! But, when my body really feels beat, I'll have a massage therapist come to my house and give me a really amazing treatment."

How cool is that? If you wanna channel supermodel KJ, all you have to do is get your favorite candle and take a bath. Or if you really want to splurge, you can go get a massage. But doesn't everyone need another reason to go to the spa? Calling ours in a few...

Kendall elaborated, though, saying to feel extra pampered, she'll stop for a mani or go to see her derm.

I mean, now we have no excuse to not pamper like an internationally famous model and member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Isn't KJ's laid-back vibe the MOST refreshing ever?