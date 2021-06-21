The Universal Anti-Aging Trick Kelly Ripa Has Used for Years Is on Sale for Prime Day
Anti-aging products can get tricky. There are a lot of beauty buys out there that claim to reduce wrinkles - one factor for confusion, because, well, which do you choose? What's more, everyone's skin has different wants and needs, and that means a lot of trial and error until you finally find a hero product that tackles your individual complexion concerns.
Good thing Kelly Ripa shared a universal anti-aging trick that won't require you to sift through hundreds of products or put your skin at risk of irritation from testing out too much. Earlier this year, the talk show host took to her Instagram stories to share a few of her most trusted beauty tips, which include taking her daily supplements, religiously applying sunscreen, and last but certainly not least, sleeping on a silk pillowcase.
Ripa didn't mention the exact pillowcase she uses, but the good news is that there are so many options out there that do the same thing: stave off wrinkles (and pesky pillowcase creases), and fight frizz - and many of them are on sale for Amazon Prime Day.
Shop now: $19 with coupon (Originally $40); amazon.com
During a 2015 segment of "Live with Kelly and Ryan," Ripa shared that she started incorporating silk pillowcases into her routine to fight that post-sleep hair. "I sleep on a silk pillowcase because when I first cut my hair, I'd wake up in the morning with crazy bedhead all over the place," she said. "And Diane D'Agostino, my hairstylist, said, you've got to get a silk pillowcase, because it'll keep your hair under control and your face won't wrinkle."
The beauty benefits of silk - both for your skin and hair - are far-reaching. Normal cotton pillowcases tend to absorb moisture, which, in turn, makes your tresses look frizzy and brittle and your skin dry and lifeless. Silk pillowcases, on the other hand, are more hydrating (they won't draw out moisture) and much softer than regular old cotton.
Shop now: $88 (Originally $110); amazon.com
Ripa isn't the only A-lister who sleeps on silk. Supermodels and celebs like Cindy Crawford, Ashley Graham, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Kim Kardashian have all swapped out their cotton pillowcases for luxurious silk ones that give the phrase "beauty sleep" a whole new meaning.
Shop all the best silk pillowcases on sale for Prime Day below. Your skin (and hair) will thank you once you do.
Shop now: $18 (Originally $23); amazon.com
Shop now: $17 (Originally $28); amazon.com
Shop now: $22 (Originally $30); amazon.com
Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals
- Megan Fox, Jennifer Lopez, and Jennifer Lawrence Live in This Comfortable Brand, and It's $37 for Prime Day
- This Marked-Down Shampoo Transforms Dull Grays Into Gleaming Highlights
- This Amal Clooney-Approved Blow Dryer Works Magic on My Fine Hair - and It's on Sale for Prime Day
- Katie Holmes Wore This Sensible Shoe Trend With the Most Comfortable Summer Pants