Kelly Ripa's Go-To Root Cover-Up Is the Lowest Price We've Seen in Over a Year for Prime Day
Last year, we all dabbled in beauty school, and some of us were more successful than others. Cutting your own bangs, for example, or giving yourself a short bob, as difficult as those activities are, are not as difficult as covering up your grown-out roots. But we mastered that long ago, and for that, we can thank Kelly Ripa.
Ripa did not offer virtual hair consultations - although we would have loved that - but she did reveal that she depends on L'Oréal Paris Magic Root Cover Up Spray when her gray roots start to come through. Right now, it's at the lowest price we've seen in nearly a year, and for that, we can thank Amazon Prime Day: During the big sale, the already accessible product is priced at just $16 for a pack of two.
Shop now: $16 for two (Originally $20); amazon.com
Ripa isn't the only one who is a fan - it's one of the top-rated hair care products on Amazon and has over 25,000 five-star ratings. Amazon shoppers used the words "life-changing," "life-saving," and "money-saver" to describe the beloved product. Many go on to say they're astounded by how little they have to use to see results. The spray is easy to use, which is perfect for us who didn't turn into at-home hairdressers: All you do is spray in the parts you want to conceal and you're done. It's efficient and fast, and Ripa recommends zhuzhing a little after to make sure it looks as natural as possible.
In New York magazine last year, Ripa revealed that the natural hair color she inherited from her father is an "Anderson Cooper gray," and while that works for Cooper, it doesn't necessarily work for her. Her hair is dyed blonde, but she has trouble embracing the gray because it's "translucent" and blends right into her scalp. Ripa apparently spent years trying all of the products on the market before falling in love with the Magic Root, which she swears is the absolute best.
We definitely won't be attempting a bang trim or a bob any time soon, but we will absolutely be stocking up on this Ripa-approved hair hack while it's under $20 for Prime Day.