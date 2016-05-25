Keke Palmer Responds to Haters Who Want Her to Always Be Red Carpet-Ready

As far as Hollywood actresses go, Keke Palmer has always been a straight shooter. She doesn’t have a whole lot of time for negativity, from the internet or otherwise. So when a makeup-free selfie she posted started getting a lot of unwelcome attention from people who couldn’t fathom why she wouldn’t be in full glam all of the time, she decided to set the record straight.

Palmer’s fans took to Instagram in droves to defend their favorite lady, but she wants them to rest assured that any and all internet trolls are getting under her thick skin. So don’t worry about her, she’s cool.

Even though Palmer was all set to just ignore the negative comments, we’re always up for a solid clap back from a celebrity when it’s as eloquently put as this. Go ahead, say what you want to say, nothing is going to hold her down.