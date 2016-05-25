Keke Palmer Responds to Haters Who Want Her to Always Be Red Carpet-Ready

Her no-makeup selfie unleashed their fury.
As far as Hollywood actresses go, Keke Palmer has always been a straight shooter. She doesn’t have a whole lot of time for negativity, from the internet or otherwise. So when a makeup-free selfie she posted started getting a lot of unwelcome attention from people who couldn’t fathom why she wouldn’t be in full glam all of the time, she decided to set the record straight.
I hate that everyone feels like this is a big deal. I didn't even want to make a post for it but I keep seeing people saying "Leave Keke alone" or "Why are you being mean to Keke" lol. I don't want any of my supporters to get the wrong idea about who I am. Keke is fine because Keke knows who she is. Keke doesn't care to conform to what people thinks she should be. #IDontBelongToYou- And Keke knows that love is the only real thing out there, everything else is delusion. When I see people being mean, I know it's them and not me. I focus on who loves me, not who hates me duh that's why I'm so happy all the time, I choose it. Hahahahaha! I know I'm different, I been different all my life I have never been a follower. The truth is, anytime you're being you and not following the status "quo", you will be ridiculed. I say this to me and anyone watching the nasty things that are being said to me. From the acne scars on my skin, to the unwanted nude color on my toes hahaha. I can only be me and if it's not enough for anyone else that's alright with me! I can take any of the sticks and the stones thrown at me because I know the freedom of one loving thyself. I know the freedom of loving who you are every minute of the day and that's what it's about! It's about YOU being into you, never about THEM 😍. So don't feel bad for me, I'm not a fucking victim or a hero. I'm just a regular girl with a cool job. But I'm just a girl nonetheless, now let's stop acting like everything celebrities do is profound lol. Cause real talk, y'all know me taking off my makeup is not news. #StopBeingDramatic #JustBeingHonest 😳😂❤️💋👑
Palmer’s fans took to Instagram in droves to defend their favorite lady, but she wants them to rest assured that any and all internet trolls are getting under her thick skin. So don’t worry about her, she’s cool.
Even though Palmer was all set to just ignore the negative comments, we’re always up for a solid clap back from a celebrity when it’s as eloquently put as this. Go ahead, say what you want to say, nothing is going to hold her down.