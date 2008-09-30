Keira Knightley

Sep 30, 2008 @ 2:20 pm
Keira Knightley - Transformation - Beauty
2002

Knightley kicked off her career with Bend it Like Beckham and a smooth, honey-colored bob.

Paul Hennessey/Retna
2004
2004
Even when she tries out new looks, like this medieval-inspired style for the premiere of King Arthur, she stays true to her taste. “If she thinks something is ridiculous, she has no problem telling you,” makeup artist Kate Lee has said.
Evan Agostini/Getty Images
2005
2005
Knightley gladly went short and punky to play Domino Harvey, a model turned bounty hunter. "She's a bit of a rock and roll girl," makeup artist Christelle Cocquet has said.
MJ Kim/Getty Images
2005
2005
The magic of extensions turned her back into a lady just in time for the premiere of Pride and Prejudice. “She likes to play dress-up,” her hairstylist Ben Skervin has said.
George Pimentel/WireImage
2007
2007
Knightley went for a sparkling statement at the London premiere of Atonement. "I don't think a lot of girls can get away with a tiara, but Keira can," said stylist Robert Verdi.
Jon Furniss/WireImage
2008
2008
Hairstylist Adir Abergel called Knightley's new bangs "edgy, Julie-Christie-in-Doctor Zhivago" fringe.
Dave Hogan/Getty Images
