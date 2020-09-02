Keanu Reeves Is the Unlikely Reason One of Hollywood’s Most Famous Skincare Products Exists
It can all be traced back to a dinner party that took place 10 years ago this month.
If you thought all Keanu Reeves was good for was being the internet’s boyfriend and the only good man, well, basically, your information would be correct. But Reeves is an enigma, so we’re not all that surprised to discover a, frankly, kind of surprising fact about him that falls outside of that purview.
You may not associate the Matrix star and romantic interest of ‘90s flicks with the beauty industry, but it turns out Reeves was actually the inspiration behind one of Hollywood’s most popular skincare products.
At a dinner party that took place ten years ago this month, Reeves reportedly expressed his frustrations with not being able to find a way to get his skin looking ageless and camera-ready in a short amount of time. Glenn and Shannon Dellimore, hosts of the event and soon-to-be founders of the brand Glamglow, heard Reeves’s complaints and set about creating their keystone product — YouthMud.
The mask-exfoliant hybrid was meant to act as a facial without the need for a trip to spa. The real hook, however, was that the creation could work in as little as 10 minutes. Buzz among Hollywood insiders quickly picked up, and soon the Dellimores were getting requests for the product from Kate Hudson, Chrissy Teigen, Miley Cyrus, and January Jones.
While YouthMud was initially created for backstage use, the Dellimores succumbed to demand and eventually released it to the general public in 2011, when it became an instant best-seller on Sephora (it currently has over 2,000 near-perfect reviews and 6,000 loves).
If you had any doubt about the product, lest we remind you that Reeves is well into his 50s now, looking not a day over 35. While we’d give anything for Keanu Reeves to just notice us, we’d just as soon scoop up his skincare routine.
