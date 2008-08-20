Katie Holmes

Aug 20, 2008 @ 5:59 pm
"When fame happens," Katie Holmes has said, "a lot of people think you're changing.” Well, who can blame them? In just a few short years the 29-year-old has gone from Big Apple It Girl to Hollywood superstar mom. She even chopped off her signature long locks in favor of a Suri-friendly angled bob. Still, even with the lost inches, she hasn't changed her pretty, polished style-or her career goals. Holmes starred in Mad Money with Queen Latifah and there’s no doubt that Mrs. Tom Cruise will remain a sophisticated presence on red carpets and soccer fields alike.

1997: The Dawson's Creek star was a senior at Notre Dame Academy in Toledo, Ohio.
Jared Poppel/Yearbook Archives
1999
1999
She stars in Teaching Mrs. Tingle. Makeup artist Jane Galli gives her a dewy look for the film using Origins Pinch Your Cheeks blush and Origins Bite Your Lips balm in Blackberry.
Jim Smeal/WireImage
2003
2003
She becomes a leading lady in Pieces of April and ups the sophistication. Makeup artist Jake Bailey uses cream shadows instead of liners on her baby browns for what he calls "a softer alternative to smoky eyes."
Gregory Pace/FilmMagic
2007
2007
A mature mama attends the Armani PrivÃ© haute couture show in Paris. "I like his clothes," she once said of Giorgio Armani. "Since he knows everything that flatters a woman's body, you can't help looking tasteful and sophisticated in them."
Eric Ryan/Getty Images
2007
2007
In November, Holmes adds blunt bangs to her Vidal Sassoon-inspired bob.
Sipa Press
Katie Holmes, transformation, 2008
2008
Ever the trendsetter, Holmes makes the pixie 'do the latest rage.
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
