"When fame happens," Katie Holmes has said, "a lot of people think you're changing.” Well, who can blame them? In just a few short years the 29-year-old has gone from Big Apple It Girl to Hollywood superstar mom. She even chopped off her signature long locks in favor of a Suri-friendly angled bob. Still, even with the lost inches, she hasn't changed her pretty, polished style-or her career goals. Holmes starred in Mad Money with Queen Latifah and there’s no doubt that Mrs. Tom Cruise will remain a sophisticated presence on red carpets and soccer fields alike.



1997: The Dawson's Creek star was a senior at Notre Dame Academy in Toledo, Ohio.