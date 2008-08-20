"When fame happens," Katie Holmes has said, "a lot of people think you're changing.” Well, who can blame them? In just a few short years the 29-year-old has gone from Big Apple It Girl to Hollywood superstar mom. She even chopped off her signature long locks in favor of a Suri-friendly angled bob. Still, even with the lost inches, she hasn't changed her pretty, polished style-or her career goals. Holmes starred in Mad Money with Queen Latifah and there’s no doubt that Mrs. Tom Cruise will remain a sophisticated presence on red carpets and soccer fields alike.
1997: The Dawson's Creek star was a senior at Notre Dame Academy in Toledo, Ohio.
1999
She stars in Teaching Mrs. Tingle. Makeup artist Jane Galli gives her a dewy look for the film using Origins Pinch Your Cheeks blush and Origins Bite Your Lips balm in Blackberry.
2003
She becomes a leading lady in Pieces of April and ups the sophistication. Makeup artist Jake Bailey uses cream shadows instead of liners on her baby browns for what he calls "a softer alternative to smoky eyes."
In November, Holmes adds blunt bangs to her Vidal Sassoon-inspired bob.
2008
Ever the trendsetter, Holmes makes the pixie 'do the latest rage.
1999
2003
