Kate Winslet's 6 Beauty Must-Haves

From petty lipstick larceny to a hands-off policy with her brows, Oscar winner and face of Lancôme Kate Winslet revealed the secrets behind her scene-stealing looks for InStyle’s May issue. Read on for our exclusive interview with the star and click through our gallery to shop the six must-try beauty products she can’t live without.

Let's start at the very beginning. What's the earliest encounter with makeup you can recall? Ah, probably stealing my mother's one lipstick that she loved. There was never any money in my family, so if my mom got a new lipstick, the whole house knew, including my brothers.

Can you still picture that stolen tube?I can. It was coral and came from The Body Shop.

Did your mom give you any beauty advice you use to this day? One thing she always said to us girls growing up was, "For God's sake, just please never pluck your eyebrows."

Your arches are pretty great. I'm lucky in that they do make a nice shape naturally. I've had to pluck them here and there for certain characters, but on photo shoots I often ask makeup artists not to touch them. Otherwise, I'm not that particular about them.

What do you tend to zero in on when you need a beauty boost? The anti-aging products that I am always trying out for Lancôme are such a huge bonus, because they keep the skin supple.

And as far as makeup goes, are there any tips you've learned from a decade of red-carpet prep? Don't be heavy-handed and whack it all on at once. Oh, and put mascara on the roots of your lashes with a flat-ended eyeliner brush. It makes the whites of the eyes seem whiter and keeps the lids from appearing too heavy. That's a good one. I can't get enough of that one, actually!

Pick up the May issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download today.