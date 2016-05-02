Finally, An Eye Cream Lazy Girls Can Stick to Using

I'm the worst.

Although I'm constantly afraid I'll get crow's feet around my eyes, I tend to let the eye cream portion of my skincare regime go on the wayside. I used to be much better about it until I ran out of the formula I was previously using, at which point I got really lazy. "Whatever," I thought. "I'm wearing a few layers of moisturizer anyway, so that has to count for something, right?" Wrong. The skin underneath the eyes is the thinnest on the face, so even though I was moisturizing everything else, my eyes in particular needed some TLC. After I got called out by my own mother for looking tired, I resolved that it was time to make a change. Applying eye cream is by no means hard, but I always felt somewhat like a TV infomercial demonstrator when I'd put on too little or way too much when they came packaged in jars or pump-activated tubes. There has to be a better way, right? There was, and it came in the form of Kate Somerville's Goat Milk Depuffing Eye Balm ($38; sephora.com).

Shaped like a glue stick you'd have stocked in your school supplies kit, you simply glide the product around your eye area to deliver the perfect amount of formula, which delivers the most amazing cooling sensation on contact with your skin. It takes no more than two seconds to apply, and fits into even the tiniest makeup bags with its streamlined shape. The "goat milk" moniker may make some people squeamish, but hear me out—the ingredient is amazing for giving your undereye area a boost in moisture, which is critical in preventing fine lines from forming. Surprisingly, I've been able to stick with it, and despite being a recent addition to my lineup, I've already started to see a difference. Some of the problematic, soul-destroying lines have softened, and even after a late-night TV binge, my dark circles aren't as intense, meaning I don't have to pile on the concealer in the morning. My mom would be so proud.