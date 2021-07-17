The Hydrating and Plumping Treatment That Gives "Such Beautiful Results" Is 50% Off
Discovering a multi-tasking beauty product that targets anti-aging signs and increases hydration takes a few trials and errors. But, when you find it, it's hard to go back to anything else. Shoppers and celebrities alike agree that this hydrating and plumping treatment has one of the best formulas and actually provides its promised results — and it's 50 percent off right now at Nordstrom.
Kate Somerville's DermalQuench Wrinkle Warrior Advanced Hydrating & Plumping Treatment is a true multi-tasker with hydration and anti-aging benefits. It adds radiance to dull skin, diminishes the appearance of wrinkles, enhances the skin's elasticity and firmness, and deeply hydrates the skin with just a few pumps.
The ingredients in the DermalQuench Wrinkle Warrior are behind the visible results that celebrities and shoppers alike experience. Hyaluronic acid penetrates deep into the skin to increase hydration in each layer of the skin, while polyglutamic acid assists by increasing moisture four times more, and oxygen brightens skin and leaves it looking glowy and radiant.
Shop now: $49 (Originally $98), nordstrom.com
According to NYC-based board-certified dermatologist Dr. Kavita Mariwalla, "hyaluronic acid at various molecular weights can potentially have partial absorption into the skin because, as we know, lower molecular weights can actually get through the skin surface, but the higher weight ones sit on the skin surface and will add hydration by pulling in water from the environment."
Dr. Mariwalla tells InStyle that the pepper in the formula causes a slight inflammatory response which causes the skin to look plump, "causing an 'immediate' reduction in wrinkles."
Thanks to these dynamic ingredients, shoppers can't stop praising the Hydrating & Plumping Treatment and call it "the best" and a "key product." Other reviews compliment its intensely hydrating formula and ability to transform the skin. One shopper writes that the treatment gives "such beautiful results."
"After using it for months, I can truly say it made a difference in the plumpness, smoothness, and texture of my skin," writes one person. "Now, I buy this on subscription! Results come quickly — and I can definitely tell the difference between a day that I don't use it and a day that I do. [It's] worth the money!"
Another shopper writes, "I was actually considering Botox and got this as an option with my IPSY. I tried it, and wow, what a difference. My skin is firmer and fine lines are much less noticeable."
The treatment is loved among shoppers with mature skin too. "I am 73 years old and use this product two times a day. I love the way it feels (light and not at all greasy). My makeup goes over very easily."
No matter what age you are, don't miss out on DermalQuench Wrinkle Warrior Advanced Hydrating & Plumping Treatment. Add it to your cart now before it sells out ahead of the highly anticipated Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.