The Stylist Behind Princess Diana's Iconic Cut Used This Hairspray on Kate Moss for the Platinum Jubilee

Although there was a lot of festivity and spectacle, there was one moment that was pivotal for me: the '90s bus, which wass filled with cultural royalty and defining faces of the decade — Naomi Campbell, Erin O'Connor, Kate Moss, and even her hairstylist, Sam McKnight, who Princess Diana also entrusted to give her that iconic, head-turning, cropped cut. For this celebration, Moss wore a Union Jack blazer with her hair in loose tousled waves that were accentuated by a flower piece. McKnight told British Vogue that the defining product he used on the model's hair was his very own Easy Up-Do Texture Spray.