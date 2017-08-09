Kate Moss Created the Ultimate Model-Off-Duty Makeup Palette

She's the woman who made us yank out brows into a thin line back in the CK One era, and now, she's revamping our entire makeup bag. Kate Moss, supermodel extraordinaire, has teamed up with Decorté cosmetics to create her very own collection, inspired by colors she wears in her own life.

Decorté may be new to you, but not so much to Moss. Though the brand is currently available exclusively at Saks Fifth Avenue stateside, it's been big in Japan for decades. Moss fell in love with the range while traveling in Tokyo, and from there, the stars aligned and the Kate Moss Favorites collection became a reality.

Sure, $190 may seem like a pretty steep price for a palette, but considering it comes equipped with six shadows, four lipsticks, three brushes, a lip pencil, brow pencil, and liquid liner, we figure it's worth it. All of that, plus the sleek black makeup bag it comes housed in, would certainly cost more if you were to buy each individual product.

Besides, one of the eyeshadows is named Moss Green, and we think that is just fantastic.

Find the Kate Moss palette for Decorté at Saks Fifth Avenue locations starting August 15, and online for pre-order at saks.com right now.