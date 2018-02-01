Kate Middleton Just Got Her Very Own Lipstick Shade

Besides her wedding day nail polish, most of Kate Middleton's favorite beauty products have been kept under wraps. That means we've been left to our own devices to find products that help us achieve the Duchess of Cambridge's signature looks—shiny, bouncy blowouts, subtle smoky eyes, and of course, a neutral pink lip.

Charlotte Tilbury, being the makeup goddess that she is, just made the process so much easier. After designing a lipstick inspired after the Queen, the makeup artist is dropping a lipstick inspired by Kate Middleton herself. Appropriately named The Duchess, it's an ultra-flattering tea-rose pink in the brand's famous satin K.I.S.S.I.N.G texture.

Unlike Matte Revolution, this tube imparts a slight sheen, thanks to the creamy formula made with light-reflecting pigments and waxes to insure it sits comfortably on your pout.

In addition to the lipstick inspired by Middleton, Charlotte developed another lipstick inspired by the Queen. Legendary Queen is a long-lasting wine red in the makeup artist's Matte Revolution collection.

Here's hoping Middleton catches wind of her lipstick influence and gives it her official royal stamp of approval soon. You can score yourself a tube today for $34 at CharlotteTilbury.com.