This Cool Korean Beauty Brand Is Becoming an Open Secret Among Celebrities With Great Skin
Kate Hudson and Adriana Lima are hooked on Aloisia Beauty.
News flash: There’s a cool Korean beauty brand that’s causing quite a stir among celebrities, and we’re taking notice.
As of late, it’s been hard to scroll through social media without seeing a smattering of affectionate posts from stars including Kate Hudson, Adriana Lima, and Alyssa Milano gushing over Aloisia Beauty.The innovative skincare brand has a relatively small collection of product offerings at the moment, so clearly, its focus is on quality over quantity — and it shows.
Just ask Kate Hudson, who has repeatedly shared her love for the Glow Exfoliating Soft Peel on Instagram, and once again on a recent episode of the “Fat Mascara” podcast. “They have an exfoliator [that] I have been using… I’ve actually been doing it all over my body. It’s just kind of fun and it just sort of like, rubs the dead skin off. I do it on my hands and on my face,” the actress shared. “I love it. It leaves me all soft.”
Shop now: $60; aloisiabeauty.com
Alyssa Milano shared the same sentiment about the hero product. The actress organically shared her nighttime skincare routine on TikTok and featured the regenerating gel peel, which is packed with papaya fruit enzymes and plant-based microcrystalline cellulose that work hard to gently slough off dead skin cells, clear pores, and lock in moisture to reveal soft, radiant skin.
And finally, both Adriana Lima and April Love Geary shared their enthusiasm for the brand by giving a shout out to Aloisia’s latest launch: the Double Cleansing Duo. Lima said she was “obsessed” with the face washes on Instagram Stories, while April Love Geary shared a candid photo of her shower shelf, where the cleanser duo was prominently displayed.
In the set, there’s the Nourish Oil Cleanser, an oil-based cleanser, and the Refresh Jade Purifying Cleanser, a water-based cleanser, which work in tandem to clear pores and break down makeup and SPF in two essential steps. (Editor’s note: We’ve also been testing these effective cleansers at home, and we’re borderline obsessed, too.)
Shop now: $72; aloisiabeauty.com
If you’re new to double cleansing, let us explain. First, you pump the Nourish Oil Cleanser into your hands and smooth it over your face to break down makeup, sunscreen, and other pore-clogging impurities. This one is packed with heavenly emollient essential oils (argan oil, grapeseed oil, apricot kernel oil, and hemp seed oil, to name a few) that are rich in nutrients, antioxidants, and essential fatty acids. Rinse well and pat dry.
Then, you go back in with the Refresh Jade Purifying Cleanser, a gentle detoxifying face cleanser that has a balancing pH of 5.4 and is formulated with ceramides and a high-alkaline water that completely washes the day away.
And there you have it! Get your glow on and shop Aloisia Beauty products now.
- Shoppers in Their 60s and 70s See Staggering Results From This Anti-Aging, Brightening Serum
- Supermodels Are Obsessed With This Denim Brand — and Its Activewear Is About to Blow Up Next
- Tata Harper Rarely Goes on Sale, but the Celeb-Approved Brand Is Offering Massive Discounts Right Now
- 15 Cute Date Outfit Ideas for Fall