Khloé Kardashian’s “Hack” for Longer Lashes Is This $12 Vitamin E Oil on Amazon

When it comes to beauty routines, the Kardashians often surprise us. Amongst their more expensive picks, they often use super affordable beauty products that you can find on Amazon. Khloé Kardashian in particular has been highlighting face creams, oils, and serums you can find on the retail giant (like this best-selling anti-aging serum), and now she’s presenting us with yet another Amazon beauty buy: the Kate Blanc Vitamin E Oil.

The $12 vitamin E oil is in Amazon’s top ten best-selling face oils, and boasts hundreds of five-star reviews. While most shoppers use the oil in their skincare routine to fade scars, Khloé actually uses it to help her lashes grow. In a new post on sister Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle website Poosh, the reality star said she uses the vitamin E oil “in place of pricey lash-lengthening treatments.” She recommends applying it with this $5 spoolie (also on Amazon!), and says “you should see changes in a month or two.” (Some Amazon shoppers note that the Kate Blanc Vitamin E Oil has a thick consistency, so you only need a small amount for wherever you’re applying it.)

It’s not the first time the Kardashians have been quoted saying they swear by vitamin E oil for their lashes — they’ve actually been using it since high school. “My sisters and I have been using vitamin-E oil since high school on our eyelids and lashes every night to condition them and promote growth,” Kourtney revealed in a 2017 post on her now defunct app and website.

If you’re wondering if the oil is safe to use on your lashes, we tapped Dr. Shari Sperling, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Sperling Dermatology in Florham Park, N.J., to give us the lowdown. Sperling says that while there aren’t many proven studies to support its eyelash lengthening abilities, “The media has shown its use for growing eyelashes, and online responses show that it can be successful for that use. It doesn’t hurt to try, but watch out for irritant dermatitis or allergic reactions upon application.”

The best part? Vitamin E oil is also considered an anti-aging beauty product, so you can use it on areas of your face that need brightening. “Vitamin E is an antioxidant and works as an anti-inflammatory agent. It has known, proven benefits for the skin, including: tone and texture, hyperpigmentation, anti-aging and the rejuvenation of skin,” Sperling said.

But since Amazon is home to many highly-rated vitamin E oils and serums, you have plenty of options to choose from, whether you want to target your lashes like Khloé, or other skin concerns.