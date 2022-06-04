Amazon's Best-Selling Castor Oil That Users Call a "Must-Have" for Hair Growth Is on Sale for $10

Kate Blanc Cosmetics Organic Castor Oil is a USDA-certified organic product (as evidenced by the official label on the bottle) with more than 45,000 five-star Amazon ratings. The 2-ounce bottle comes with a dropper in the top, an eyebrow spoolie, and a thin brush for easy application on your scalp, eyebrows, and eyelashes. You could also go for the 11-piece set, which is currently 52 percent off and includes a 4-ounce bottle, plus five spoolies and five brushes — all of which you can get for just $12 while the deal is live.