Kat Von D Is Completely Reformulating Her Makeup Line

Kat Von D's makeup line is kind of a big deal. And by that we mean, it's basically always sold out (took us months to get a refill of the Lolita II liquid lipstick) and is filled with all-star products that we can't live without. With that being said, you should know there are major changes coming to her collection.

In her new cover interview for vegan magazine Laika's Summer Issue, Kat revealed that her line is moving towards becoming completely vegan.

After she became a vegan, she apparently had the realization that she needed to reformulate her makeup line.

"It wasn't until last year that I was like, "What the f$%^ am I waiting for?' I have a platform and this, to me, is the number one most important issue on this planet," she was quoted saying in her interview.

Yes, this obviously means that there are changes bound to happen to some of your favorite products.

RELATED: Yes, Vegan Food Can Be Delicious—These California Chefs Prove It

“We have been reformulating anything that had carmine in the past and if we can’t reformulate them, we just throw them out," she continued.

No news on what's going to be tossed, but we'll be sure to keep you posted on anything we hear!