This Designer Makeup Collection Has Everything You Need for Better Lashes

Victoria Moorhouse
May 07, 2018 @ 10:00 am

Karl Lagerfeld has been designing for Chanel since 1983. He’s also worked for legendary brands like Chloe, helped skyrocket supermodels' careers (like Cara Delevingne and Kaia Gerber), and launched an affordable women’s clothing brand under his own name. But somehow, he’s never created a makeup collection—until now.

Lagerfeld has teamed up with Australian beauty brand ModelCo. to create a limited-edition collection, available today for pre-sale. It isn’t one of those collabs that features a themed palette and a lip gloss or two, either. This is a complete color cosmetics line, with everything you’d need to create your most epic eye makeup look yet. Here, the exclusive first look at every single product in the collection. 

"The collection features over 50 innovative beauty products for face, eyes, and lips, which combine high-quality formulas with technical packaging and a playful artistic aesthetic," said Shelley Sullivan, the Founder and CEO of ModelCo. The very first product concept was Lip Lights, a gorgeous high-shine lip gloss that features a Karl Lagerfeld head silhouette, which the designer sketched himself, on the applicator.

It's in the eye category, though, where we found the coolest innovation. There's a dual-sided, long-lasting liquid eyeliner with a precise pen tip that glides across your lid without feathering. The opposite side of the liner features a stamp of either the designer's Insta-famous cat Choupette or Karl's head. The Fibre Lash Brush-On False Lashes kit is a two-step eyelash system that mimics the appearance of falsies thanks to nylon fibers that adhere to the eyelashes. All you have to do, though, is swipe on two mascara wands. Finally, there's the Turbo Lashwand Heated Eyelash Curler, which curls and sets your eyelashes with an LED light in a matter of seconds. 

The entire collection launches for pre-sale today at ModelCo.com and in select Karl Lagerfeld stores, and fully launches at Nordstrom on May 14. Keep scrolling to see the standouts worth adding to your cart. 

Long-Lasting Liquid Liner + Choupette Beauty Stamp or Karl Stamp

Luxe Highlight and Glow

More Brows Fiber Brow Gel & Crayon Duo

Lip Balm

Turbo Lashwand Heated Eyelash Curler

Custom Lipstick Shape and Sculpt Duo

Choupette Collectable Eyeshadow Palette

Liquid Glitter Eyeliner Duo

Liquid Luminizer Strobing Pen

Lip Lights Liquid Matte Lipstick

Lip Lights Gloss

Lip Lights Special Effects Top Coat

Intense Black Volumising Mascara

Fibre Lash Brush-On False Lashes

Collectable Karl Brush Collection

