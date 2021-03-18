This Up-and-Coming Beauty Brand Went Viral on TikTok and (Spoiler) It’s Totally Worth the Hype

For many of us, TikTok has become a place to discover new items and life hacks we never knew existed. When I stumbled upon a viral video featuring Kaja Beauty makeup products, I was immediately intrigued and knew I had to give them a try.
In the viral video with more than three million likes, the brand showed off many unique items like the Blendable Blush Cheek Stamp, Air Heart Lipstick, Roller Glow Highlighter, and Beauty Bento Shimmer Eyeshadow Trio. It was the shimmering shades and cute, compact packaging that really caught my eye. The makeup products are available at Sephora and Amazon, which is a bonus for people like me with Prime shipping.
I've never been a big fan of liquid or creamy formulas, so I was a little skeptical at first, especially with the cheek stamps. I'm so glad I gave these formulas a second chance because, wow! They are way more blendable than others I've tried, and they provided the perfect amount of color and shimmer to my face. Plus, they're just fun to use and look cute on my vanity.
Keep reading to shop the best products from Kaja Beauty's makeup line.
I’m used to large eyeshadow palettes occupying my makeup bag, but the Bento Beauty Shimmer Eyeshadow Trio has everything I need to complete a neutral look in one compact container. As someone who usually gravitates toward neutral tones and lots of glitter, these eyeshadows couldn't be more perfect for me. I use a mix of the light brown and medium brown on my crease and then use the dark brown shade on my outer corner to create a smokey effect. I finish off the look by packing the light brown in my inner corner and blending it across my lid with medium brown. And, of course, I add winged eyeliner and mascara.
If there’s ever a day when I just don’t have time to do my usual makeup routine with eyeshadow, this is the saving grace I’d been missing. It has all the pigment and shimmer I need to make it appear like I put in a lot of effort, when really I just put a small dot on my eyelid and blend it in. And trust me, a little goes a long way; you only need a small dot for each lid.This versatile formula also works well as a highlighter and to accent my inner corner and brow bone. For just $16, this product is a no-brainer in my book.
I’ll be the first to admit that I was a little skeptical about how the cheek stamps would perform since I haven’t had much luck with liquid and cream formulas in the past. But wow, they completely surpassed my expectations. The bronzer comes with a cute star stamp that I put on each side of my jawline and then blended out with a big fluffy brush. At first glance I was afraid I’d look like a clown, but to my surprise it was super easy to blend and didn’t look cakey whatsoever. It gave my features a nice contour and brought some color to my face, which is much-needed after spending so much time indoors.
After seeing how flawlessly the bronzer worked on my skin, I had high hopes for the blush stamp, and it did not disappoint. I stamped one heart on each cheek and used a smaller brush to blend it upward toward my temples to help lift my face while giving it some color. I received the shade Saucy and it looked a little too pink at first, but after some serious blending it complemented my light skin tone really nicely. I’ve always been a little hesitant to use blush, but this formula completely changed my mind, and it has become a staple in my makeup bag.
This adorable highlighter roller brings back all the memories from my very first makeup kit as a kid, which is part of the reason why I love it so much. The packaging is very unique and overall just fun to play with (no shame!). It comes with a large pan of highlighter making it totally worth the $28 price, plus two sponge rollers for easy application. The creamy formula gives off a subtle glow that complements practically any makeup look without completely stealing the show. If you’re like me, though, and prefer a more bold shine, I suggest using a powder highlighter and setting it with this one on top to really make it pop. I also used the Roller Glow Highlighter on my brow bone, cupids bow, and the inner corners of my eye to help brighten my face.
It was hard to stray away from my tried and true drugstore concealer, but I’m always up for trying new products, and this one was a hit. The formula provides lightweight coverage, which will be perfect for hot summer months, and goes on smoothly with the thin, pointed wand. I typically skip foundation and just use concealer all over my face to avoid too much buildup, and this brush made it easy to do so. Plus, the Banana Milk shade was a near-perfect match to my skin tone, and that rarely happens for me. It did a great job covering discoloration and blemishes while leaving behind a smooth finish that made it easy to blend in other products like the bronzer and blush stamps.
This lipstick gives any makeup look the finishing touch it needs to stand out, and the heart shape is a cute added bonus. It’s available in a variety of colors including neutrals, pinks, and purples. It lasts for several hours and has a dewy finish that's great on its own and as a base underneath shimmery lip gloss. The best part is it includes ingredients like rose extract to hydrate your lips instead of drying them out like other lipstains do.
I’ve tried many types of setting spray including high end and drugstore brands. I can confidently say this is the best one I’ve ever used. Not only does it set my makeup in place to last all day and night, but it also makes my skin feel hydrated and refreshed. The nozzle sprays a nice, calm mist and, even though I’ve used it a handful of times, it feels like the bottle is still full so I have a feeling it will last a while.