Kaia Gerber Wore Her Hair Exactly Like Her Mom

You can't look at Kaia Gerber without immediately recalling the famous Cindy Crawford ads of the '90s. And that's clearly because the 16-year-old looks exactly like her supermodel mom. The young model has been working hard to build a name of her own, and she is definitely succeeding.

With campaigns for Alexander Wang, Chrome Hearts, and editorials in some of the biggest fashions mags, Gerber is steadily building an enviable resume. That deserves some serious respect.

And every time we see her, she is serving up major beauty goals — her latest Instagram post only proves there is nothing she can't pull off. Oh, and she is a clone of her mom. Gerber posted a photo of her brunette hair styled in a slicked-back 'do that's probably one of her chicest looks yet.

no ring left behind A photo posted by Kaia Gerber (@kaiagerber) on May 24, 2016 at 4:20pm PDT

This snap is def giving us a major déjà vu (surprise, surprise).

#TBT Babies! With @mstatjanapatitz, photo by @herbritts. A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Jan 21, 2016 at 8:20am PST

We've said it before and we'll say it again — Gerber hit the biggest gene jackpot of all.