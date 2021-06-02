Kaia Gerber Shared Every Item in Her Daily Skincare Regimen
Kaia Gerber just spilled all of her skincare secrets. Appearing in a new video, the supermodel detailed her complete skincare routine, sharing the products that she swears by for a skin pick-me-up. As she reveals in the clip, there's even one product in particular that even her mom, supermodel Cindy Crawford, refuses to go without.
Her everyday skincare routine, which she shared in a Vogue video, begins with a cleanse. Ensuring that her hair is pulled up and out of the way, Gerber gently massages Youth to the People's Superfood Cleanser across her entire face. Although she does a single cleanse in the video, the model notes that when wearing makeup or sunscreen, she'll first remove any product with a makeup remover balm.
Taking a pause from her cleansing process, Gerber explains why she started taking care of her skin. "I'm really appreciative of the year that I've had off because I've been able to evolve with my skincare routine and figure out a more updated version," That "updated" version includes toner, which Gerber replaced the act of exfoliating with, and a niacinamide product she swears by. "It is one of my favorite ingredients of all time. It has saved my skin."
For those who are unfamiliar, niacinamide is a form of vitamin B3 that's quite popular in many skincare products. Dermatologist and founder of Surface Deep Alicia Zalka told InStyle that niacinamide can greatly improve your overall complexion. "Studies show that when used as a daily face application, products containing niacinamide can help reduce signs of aging. Higher doses of topical niacinamide, such as 10 percent, can help with acne, improved appearance of pores, and reduction in redness of acne lesions."
Even with the many benefits of niacinamide, first-time users and those with sensitive skin should first test the product on a small section of skin, Dr. Debra Jaliman told InStyle. In some cases, niacinamide may cause redness, burning, or mild itching.
When it comes to the remaining products in Gerber's skincare regimen, she credits her mom for the skincare product lesson. Geber said she spent much of her childhood watching Crawford take exceptional care of her skin. She picked up on some of Crawford's most trusted skincare secrets, including the daily use of sunscreen. Warning that "you don't want to age faster than you need to," Gerber reminds viewers to apply sunscreen and moisturizer to the entire face and décolletage area.
With that, you have a complete skincare routine you can thank two of the world's top supermodels for. Ready to try Gerber's regimen for yourself? Shop the products featured in her video below.
