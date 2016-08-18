Kaia Gerber's Brows Stole the Show on Her Latest Magazine Cover

We can all agree that Kaia Gerber has won the genes jackpot. FYI, in case you didn't know, her mom is the 90s bombshell supermodel, Cindy Crawford. And since she is also her mom's doppelgänger (something that we've proved here and here), Kaia has obviously inherited a few of Crawford's beauty features. Case in point: Her latest magazine cover.

Actually, the 14-year-old model has not one but three (#casual) pics for POP magazine's September issue and they are gorgeous. All are close-up photos of Gerber's face sporting natural makeup (by Jen Myles). Hands down though, her brows totally steal the show.

You may want to take a snap of one of those covers to bring to your next brow appointment (we know we are).

Out today in London and already raved up on thedailymail.com... Kaia, Kaia, KAIA 💥💥💥 #KaiaGerber #POPIssue35 #POPmagazine #POPKaia #KaiaPOP @kaiagerber A photo posted by POP Magazine (@thepopmag) on Aug 18, 2016 at 2:50am PDT

It is quite a big deal for any celebrity or model to score a September issue. So by this measure, Kaia Gerber has made it BIG.

If these POP mag covers are any indication of Kaia's successes (and they are), prepare to see a lot more of her in the future. There are not that many 14-year-olds who can include campaigns for major brands like Miu Miu, Chrome Hearts, and Alexander Wang in their resumes.

The sky is indeed the limit for her. All hail the new (brow) queen!