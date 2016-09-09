Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford Are Twinning Like We've Never Seen Before

At 15, we were all basically making questionable cosmetic decisions at the local Claire's while simultaneously dousing ourselves in Abercrombie perfume in our free time. Kaia Gerber, on the other hand, was just named the new face of Marc Jacobs Beauty, which puts her in some enviously good company (think Jessica Lange and Winona Ryder).

When it comes to supermodel status, she's totes following after her mom. Oh, and she looks JUST like her, too.

In case you missed it, celebrity makeup artist Hung Vanngo posted a picture of Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford that made us do a double take like never before. Seriously.

Such a lovely afternoon I had with @cindycrawford & @kaiagerber getting them ready for The Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards ❤️❤️ 👗 @monicarosestyle 💇 @ward_hair 💄 @hungvanngo A photo posted by Hung Vanngo (@hungvanngo) on Sep 8, 2016 at 3:34pm PDT

Kaia has always had an uncanny resemblance to her mom, but recently it has become even more apparent. Like whoa.

Last night, Hung got Kaia and Cindy ready for the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards, and they were the definition of #twinning.

They wore what the celebrity makeup pro calls "soft glam," which involved impeccable and radiant skin (although that might just be genetics), nude lips, and earth tone eye makeup.

We can't say for sure what products Hung used, obviously, but we're betting there might just be some Marc Beauty involved.