Meet the Most Luxurious Soap on the Planet—and It Is Good

When you think soap, you don't think luxe, but here we are.
I don't often say that soap is one of my favorite parts of my daily routine, but I have to be honest, since getting my hands on a luxury soap from Kahina, that has been something that I say quite regularly. This soap, called the Moroccan Rose Beldi Soap comes in a tub and has the most luxurious, thick texture. It's not solid, but it ain't liquid either. This is very key because it makes perfunctory bathing into a gorgeous routine. A routine that takes time and as a result, a routine that makes you feel indulged and revived once complete. Read on for more information and secret tips from the founder of Kahina, Katherine L'Hereux.
What It's Called
Kahina Giving Beauty Moroccan Rose Beldi Soap
How Much It Will Set You Back:
A really fancy steak for dinner or... $46.00; net-a-porter.com
What Makes It Special:
This soap is actually a key element in the Moroccan Hammam experience. It cleanses and exfoliates, leaving you with soft, touchable skin. It's also made of saponified olive oil, which gives it its interesting texture. The gel-like soap is 100 percent natural.
Who’s It For?
Everyone wanting a luxurious skin softening and cleansing treatment.
When to Use It:
Day or night in the shower or bath.
What It Feels Like:
A gel soap with a slight lather when applied. It's super creamy and luxurious.
What It Smells Like:
Moroccan Rose
What the Internet Is Saying:
So this deliciousness was my long awaited bath today - it was ridiculously indulgent but you only live once! Well at least, I think you do. And if not, I might come back as a cat or something that hates water. Ok I'm done trying to justify this - it was lavish and maybe a little over the top but it made me happy 😀 #bath #indulgence #indulgent #lavish #luxurious #luxurybeauty #luxuryskincare #greenbeauty #greenskincare #selfcare #skincareobsessed #kahinagivingbeauty #maylindstrom #linne #thebodydeli #gbblogger #instablogger #bbloggers #bblogger #soap #beldisoap #bodyscrub #bodybalm #beautyheaven #bathheaven
Isn't it the perfect day to recreate a Moroccan hammam in your own shower? I do believe it is. If you don't already own this incredible skin treatment, but want satin soft skin, @kahinagivingbeauty Beldi Soap is a great one to go for. It's hard to believe there are only two ingredients in this soap: moisturizing olive oil and eucalyptus to clear the senses. When combined with the kessi exfoliating mitt, my skin never felt so enlivened and silky smooth without an exfoliating scrub with oils. (Also amazing as a prep before shaving and to prevent ingrown hair!) You can find this intriguing experience on Kahina Giving Beauty and in other fine shops (@verdantbeauty @integritybotanicals @thedetoxmarket @ecodivabeauty) 📲Link to shop now: http://bit.ly/1S4eXOP #beauty #natural #organic #bodyscrubs #bbloggers #beautybloggers #exfoliate #environmentallyfriendly #environment #ecofriendly #sustainable #beldi #beldisoap #kahinagivingbeauty #morocco #hammam
What the Experts Are Saying:
"To 'do as the Moroccans do,' apply a tablespoon of the Beldi Soap onto skin while in the shower and let soak in for approximately five minutes. Then, scrub with washcloth or traditional kessa mitt for a deep exfoliating treatment," says Katherine.