Meet the Most Luxurious Soap on the Planet—and It Is Good

I don't often say that soap is one of my favorite parts of my daily routine, but I have to be honest, since getting my hands on a luxury soap from Kahina, that has been something that I say quite regularly. This soap, called the Moroccan Rose Beldi Soap comes in a tub and has the most luxurious, thick texture. It's not solid, but it ain't liquid either. This is very key because it makes perfunctory bathing into a gorgeous routine. A routine that takes time and as a result, a routine that makes you feel indulged and revived once complete. Read on for more information and secret tips from the founder of Kahina, Katherine L'Hereux.

What It's Called

Kahina Giving Beauty Moroccan Rose Beldi Soap

How Much It Will Set You Back:

A really fancy steak for dinner or... $46.00; net-a-porter.com

What Makes It Special:

This soap is actually a key element in the Moroccan Hammam experience. It cleanses and exfoliates, leaving you with soft, touchable skin. It's also made of saponified olive oil, which gives it its interesting texture. The gel-like soap is 100 percent natural.

Who’s It For?

Everyone wanting a luxurious skin softening and cleansing treatment.

When to Use It:

Day or night in the shower or bath.

What It Feels Like:

A gel soap with a slight lather when applied. It's super creamy and luxurious.

What It Smells Like:

Moroccan Rose

What the Internet Is Saying:

What the Experts Are Saying:

"To 'do as the Moroccans do,' apply a tablespoon of the Beldi Soap onto skin while in the shower and let soak in for approximately five minutes. Then, scrub with washcloth or traditional kessa mitt for a deep exfoliating treatment," says Katherine.