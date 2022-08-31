This Moisturizing Hair Milk Gave Me the Silkiest DIY Blowout of My Life

My hair is so curly that, if it detects so much as a whiff of moisture in the air, any attempt at a blow-out is useless. Despite this truth, I've spent years trying different products to achieve the ideal at-home blowout; I love my curls, but sometimes it's fun to mix things up. Yet between the exertion it required and the often lackluster results, it wasn't usually worth the effort — until I tried the newest blow-dry product from JVN Hair.

Serving as a protectant against heat damage and humidity, the brand's Blowout Styling Milk is the most recent addition to its Complete range. I was already a fan of the line's conditioning mist, but still wasn't expecting much when I smoothed a quarter-sized dollop of the milk through my hair in the shower. It's nothing personal; I've been disappointed by smoothing products since Fekkai's original glossing balm failed to give me shampoo-commercial hair 11 years ago.

Lo and behold, upon dragging a hot brush through my hair, my strands had that lush, silken quality I've been after for, again, 11 years. What's more, the milk works best alone; I topped it with JVN's Instant Recovery Serum on a few sections just to see the difference, and the parts where I only applied the milk were definitely shinier, so less is more.

Courtesy

Shop now: $29; jvnhair.com

Per the brand, what makes the formula different from other stylers is its use of ionic peptides, cassia bark polymer, orchid milk, and hemisqualane (and those antioxidants, hydrators, and protectants are joined by brewer's yeast extract, interestingly). And the results last: A couple days after my home blow-out, I ran a straightening iron through my hair and saw it retain its gloss, bounce, and body.

Adding a few drops of Ranavat's hair serum after straightening takes my hair into "expensive"-looking territory, although the blowout milk got it 90 percent of the way there on its own. Fellow InStyle beauty editor Erin Lukas says she also used the JVN Styling Milk to get through the summer — we're both in awe of the smooth, soft results this $29 formula provides, as are shoppers with dry, frizz-fond hair.