If You Buy a Skincare Kit, Make It This One Full of Jonathan Van Ness's Anti-Aging Essentials 

Holiday beauty kits seem to be everywhere we look, which means it's *officially* the best time of year to stock up on skincare essentials or snag the most kudos-winning gift for the beauty lover on your list. With so many gift sets out there, it can be difficult to narrow down which are actually worth it. An easy solution? Go for a set backed by the patron saint of all that is glowing, beautiful, and right in the world: Jonathan Van Ness.

It’s hard to believe it’s only been two years since the revival of Queer Eye brought the grooming expert into both our hearts and the medicine cabinets of midwestern men. He’s seemingly everywhere, and we like it this way. Most recently, he graced the cover of Cosmopolitan UK as the publication’s first non-female cover star in decades. And, thanks to a collaboration with cult-favorite skin care brand Biossance, JVN has bestowed a curated a set of his very own skincare essentials upon us just in time for the holidays.

Available at Sephora, the appropriately named Glow On, Gorgeous collection features three of Biossance’s most beloved products, all in travel-friendly sizing ideal for the holiday hustle and bustle. Inside the reusable, lightweight pouch, you’ll find a trio of Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil, Squalane + Omega Repair Cream, and Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream. All of the products are suitable for dry and combination skin, and are formulated with powerful, yet gentle ingredients to lock in moisture, brighten skin, and create a firmer appearance. Basically, whether you’re shopping for a gift for someone on your list or treating yourself, this trio has every aspect of the skincare basics covered.

The superstar ingredient of the set’s formula, squalane, couples with nourishing rose oil, brightening vitamin C, and anti-aging marine algae in each of the products, and it mimics skin’s natural ability to hydrate and repair itself. What’s more, all three best-selling products JVN uses are vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free, and the set comes in recyclable packaging. Glowing, gorgeous skin and sustainable responsibility? We love to see it.

If you’re ready for a glowing moment, head to Sephora to shop these Jonathan Van Ness essentials while you can.

