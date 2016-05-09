Justin Bieber Just Got a New Tattoo…On His Face

The face that helped launch a gazillion music sales and continues to make millions of girls lose their minds now has a little ink. That’s right, Justin Bieber got a face tattoo.

F A I T H #hillsongnyc #justinbieber #jonboytattoo A photo posted by c/s Jon Boy p/v (@jonboytattoo) on May 7, 2016 at 2:23pm PDT

Before you completely freak out, the tattoo is small. Really small. In fact it’s kind of hard to figure out exactly what it is but it’s perched beside his left eye. It made its debut in an Insta pic with celeb-loved tattoo artist Jon Boy who recently gave Kylie Jenner new (and nearly as miniscule) ink.

Resting up for the show in Philly it's gonna be a good one mark my words A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on May 7, 2016 at 2:15pm PDT

In the past Bieber has mentioned he’d be open to getting a face tattoo, but suggested he’d wait until he was older, like a couple of decades from now. Clearly he’s testing the waters early.