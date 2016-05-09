Justin Bieber Just Got a New Tattoo…On His Face

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

You read that correctly. On. His. Face.

Kelly Bryant
May 09, 2016 @ 8:00 am

The face that helped launch a gazillion music sales and continues to make millions of girls lose their minds now has a little ink. That’s right, Justin Bieber got a face tattoo.

 

F A I T H #hillsongnyc #justinbieber #jonboytattoo

A photo posted by c/s Jon Boy p/v (@jonboytattoo) on

 

[READ: Justin Bieber Buzzed Off His Dreadlocks]

Before you completely freak out, the tattoo is small. Really small. In fact it’s kind of hard to figure out exactly what it is but it’s perched beside his left eye. It made its debut in an Insta pic with celeb-loved tattoo artist Jon Boy who recently gave Kylie Jenner new (and nearly as miniscule) ink.

 

Resting up for the show in Philly it's gonna be a good one mark my words

A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

 

[READ: 7 Style Lessons We Learned from Justin Bieber]

In the past Bieber has mentioned he’d be open to getting a face tattoo, but suggested he’d wait until he was older, like a couple of decades from now. Clearly he’s testing the waters early.

 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!