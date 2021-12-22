Sarah Jessica Parker Keeps This $19 Hand Cream on Her Nightstand

The Jurlique Rose Hand Cream features nourishing ingredients like rose extract and honey, as well as fatty acid-rich macadamia oil — all of which help your skin feel soft and supple. It also uses safflower oil and glycerin to lock in moisture, resulting in hands that stay hydrated for hours at a time. The best part? Jurlique grows all of its own botanicals on an organic farm in Australia, so you can feel good knowing that this cream's formula is free of harmful pesticides and fertilizers, and its ingredients are grown without negatively impacting the environment.