Sarah Jessica Parker Keeps This $19 Hand Cream on Her Nightstand
Keeping my hands moisturized during the winter always seems like an impossible task. I'm constantly sanitizing and washing them with soap that's irritating to my skin, not to mention that I'm usually too lazy to bother with fussy winter gloves, exposing my already delicate skin to dry air. It's a bad habit, I know. So when I spotted a hand cream on Sarah Jessica Parker's nightstand in one of her Instagram posts earlier this month, I knew I had to check it out.
The Jurlique Rose Hand Cream features nourishing ingredients like rose extract and honey, as well as fatty acid-rich macadamia oil — all of which help your skin feel soft and supple. It also uses safflower oil and glycerin to lock in moisture, resulting in hands that stay hydrated for hours at a time. The best part? Jurlique grows all of its own botanicals on an organic farm in Australia, so you can feel good knowing that this cream's formula is free of harmful pesticides and fertilizers, and its ingredients are grown without negatively impacting the environment.
While SJP showcased the hand moisturizer in her social media post (a clear stamp of approval, no?), fellow InStyle writer Nina Huang has been a fan of the cream for more than a year and a half, after she tested a sample in 2020. Huang loved that it gave her "baby-soft skin" without being overly greasy or sticky, and noted that the scent reminded her of "a bouquet of freshly picked garden roses," adding that the smell was "enthralling without being all-encompassing."
Although Jurlique may be an under-the-radar skincare brand, Amazon sells the hand cream in its premium beauty section, along with other scented lotions, body oils, and cleansers. And shoppers are glad they discovered it: "I don't usually write reviews but I decided to for this lotion," one five-star reviewer wrote. "I have very dry and cracked hands in the winter. I tried another lotion I purchased on Amazon [that] had so many great reviews, but it was watery and my hands were dry again less than 30 minutes after applying it. I put this on and my hands stayed soft and moisturized for a long time afterwards… I will absolutely be buying this again!"
Another reported that they've had the cream in their skincare routine for more than a decade, and even shared a hack — they use it to soften their feet, too. "I have been using these hand creams for more than 10 years. These are amazing hand creams and make your hands super soft! Tried to substitute these with other brands, but I find myself always coming back to Jurlique because they work so effectively. I've been using these on my feet too and they made my feet softer especially in the dry winter weather."
Follow in Parker's footsteps and keep your hands healthy this winter with this luxe rose-scented hand cream.