1 of 21 Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Kristen Stewart's Braided Style



THE STYLE A breezy, braided updo



WHERE The Cinema Society & Piaget's screening of The Twilight Saga: Eclipse in New York City



INSIDE SCOOP After debuting her new red strands earlier in the day, Kristen Stewart stepped out in an ultra-feminine, summery style. "After I braided the hair across her head, I carefully pulled out pieces of hair to soften and shape around the face," explained Frederic Fekkai stylist Adir Abergel. (A dime-sized amount of styling wax gave the look the perfect lived-in texture.)