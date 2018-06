3 of 21 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson's New Bob!



THE STYLE A slightly long bob with jagged ends



WHERE A Comic-Con 2010 event in San Diego



INSIDE SCOOP "Scarlett Johansson felt her long hair was getting heavy and wanted something that would allow for more volume," said stylist Oribe, who was responsible for the cut. "We actually made the change in two steps: First we took 5 to 6 inches off the front for a Brigitte Bardot style we created on a photo shoot. Then, most recently, we kept all the good qualities about the first cut, but took more length off the bottom to modernize the style." And according to the hairstylist, it's the perfect cut for the star: "It’s not precious. Especially the way she dries it, it’s cool and young."