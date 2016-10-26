Julianne Hough's Cat Eye Is the Winner of Last Night's Dancing With the Stars

Regardless of who wins this season of Dancing With the Stars, there will be, in fact, two winners: the contestant and Julianne Hough. Alright, so Julianne Hough is technically a judge and not a competitor on this season, but she's still a winner in our book.

The endless bounty of makeup looks she's given us is testament to the honorary award we just gave her. And this week, Julianne pulled another Julianne and shared a bomb a** makeup look that will put the average cat eye flick to shame.

RELATED: How to Stop Your New Dark Brunette Dye Job from Fading

We've seen Julianne as, like three different Disney princesses, but this look is way more Maleficent than Snow White. The graphic black eyeliner combined with hints of iridescent eyeshadow is the holy grail of eyeliner looks.

It also appears as though her eyeliner is rather thick, which means when we attempt to recreate it, we might actually be able to get our wings to match for once.

Makeup artist Spencer Barnes—the genius who created this look and basically all her other jaw-dropping DWTS moments—paired the graphic eye look with a super on-trend dusty rose lip color.

While we came to pick up some dance moves, we stayed to pick up some makeup inspo.