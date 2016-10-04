Julianne Hough Had How Many Bobby Pins in Her Hair?

If you're not watching this season of Dancing with the Stars, then you are missing out on some major beauty moments courtesy of your gal Julianne Hough.

Ever since the TV competition started four weeks ago, Hough and her glam squad, headed by celebrity hairstylist Riawna Capri, have been slaying every look they create.

Disney princess: check, Mermaid: check. Sleekest-top-knot-we've-ever-seen: check.

But last night's was something else. Capri totally outdid herself with an extravagant braided updo accented with a glistening diamond headpiece that apparently required 39 bobby pins to keep it together. The entire look was reportedly "Pinterest inspired."

What were those bobby pins exactly keeping together, you ask? Well, two loose braids which made up the updo and four sparkly headpieces that looked like one, according to Capri who posted the breakdown on Instagram.

But if you think back to your prom updo days, 39 doesn't seem that surprising, right? Didn't it feel like you were taking those pins out for days, only to find three more left in your 'do the next morning?

✨ Loved this one so much, gotta show ya the other side 😍 How did I do it you ask??? 2 fat disheveled braids + about 39 bobbypins & 4 headpieces to make 1 ... #JulesMyMuse ❤️ A photo posted by Riawna Capri (@riawnacapri) on Oct 3, 2016 at 11:39pm PDT

#SneakPeek of tonight's masterpiece on @juleshough for #DWTS ✨👸🏼✨ #pinterestinspired A photo posted by Riawna Capri (@riawnacapri) on Oct 3, 2016 at 4:51pm PDT

We hope Julianne wore this hairstyle for longer than just the show. And obviously, took a pic from every single angle.