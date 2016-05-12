A Big Shout Out to Julianne Hough for Giving Us the Updo of Our Dreams 

After sharing with us her trick for creating a custom lipstick shade, Julianne Hough is, once again, putting on a master class in beauty. This time, though, it's her hair. And it's so, so good.

Hough stepped out at a event wearing, quite possibly, the chicest updo of all time created by the stylists at LA's Nine Zero One salon. The actress/dancer wore an elegant, bouffant-inspired hairstyle that we can't help but think would be perfect for, well, just about every occasion.

OK, so it's a little much for a trip to the grocery store to pick up milk, but who's judging?

RELATED: Julianne Hough Dishes on Wedding Planning and Why Becoming a Mom Is Definitely in the Cards

Vincent Sandoval/Getty Images

To be honest, we didn't really expect anything less from someone whose hair looks this good at 5 a.m.