The Volumizing Spray Sarah Jessica Parker and I Love Was Behind Julia Roberts' Perfect Blowout
Julia Roberts is known for that contagious smile that just makes you want to smile, too, not to mention her bouncy, voluminous hair that never doesn't look so on point. A recent Instagram post of hers is proof of these two trademarks.
Roberts shared a 'gram of herself grinning big while holding a book that she's thoroughly enjoying reading. "Loving every minute with Ali's Well That Ends Well! Out today. It's a must read. Congratulations to @therealaliwentworth 💕😂" While we're always into finding new books to add to our collection, especially for the summer beach season, we couldn't help but notice her bouncy blowout.
Good thing we know how she — err, stylist to the stars, Serge Normant — achieved it. A plethora of the pro's top-rated hair care products were used on Roberts; Normant shared with InStyle that he reached for staples like the Dream Big Instant Mousse and the Meta Luxe Hair Spray. But the key product in achieving that perfectly blown-out look was the Dream Big Instant Volumizing Spray, a game-changing product that provides texture, grit, and volume for hair that's worthy of awards. (Trust me, I've tried it.)
If this particular volumizing spray sounds familiar, it's because it's about as famous as the people Serge Normant uses it on. Sarah Jessica Parker is one avid fan of the hair care find, once calling it a "must." "It works for so many people. Use it instead of dry shampoo or hairspray to give your hair more body," Parker shared with PEOPLE back in 2018. Brooke Shields, Meghan Markle, and editors (like me!) are also big fans of the spray that works magic on all hair types, though it's especially game changing if you have thin, fine hair.
Its formula is packed with natural minerals and proteins, like ultra-light zeolite minerals and white lupine protein that work together to provide flat, limp hair with "weightless, all-over, undone body and effortless texture," per the product description. It also promises to strengthen hair, all while providing touchable hold — as in, you can actually brush through post spray.
So if you want to boost volume without committing to full-on extensions, this spray is for you. It's been a favorite of mine since I tried it back in 2020, and it might just be your new favorite, too. Shop the celeb-loved spray for $25, as well as the volumizing mousse; a true power duo.
