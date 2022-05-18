The Volumizing Spray Sarah Jessica Parker and I Love Was Behind Julia Roberts' Perfect Blowout

If this particular volumizing spray sounds familiar, it's because it's about as famous as the people Serge Normant uses it on. Sarah Jessica Parker is one avid fan of the hair care find, once calling it a "must." "It works for so many people. Use it instead of dry shampoo or hairspray to give your hair more body," Parker shared with PEOPLE back in 2018. Brooke Shields, Meghan Markle, and editors (like me!) are also big fans of the spray that works magic on all hair types, though it's especially game changing if you have thin, fine hair.