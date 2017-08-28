The Rules of Packing Your Beauty Products, According to Makeup Artist Joyce Bonelli

Joyce Bonelli must have an insane amount of airline miles at this point.

As makeup artist to the entire Kardashian-Jenner crew, Hailey Baldwin, Chrissy Teigen, and many more, the pro certainly falls under the frequent flyer category, constantly traveling for both work and play. By this point, she has perfected the art of packing her entire train case in a way that doesn't attract the attention of the TSA, and that kit will only continue to grow, considering that she's launching her own makeup line.

There are people like Joyce, and then there's us—attempting to hide a full-sized dry shampoo in our carry-on, then proceeding to beg for a plea bargain with the airport security officer.

We never win.

Below, Bonelli outlines the dos and don'ts of packing all of your makeup for vacation.

Check Your Oversized Liquids and Sharp Items

This one is sort of a given if you're a frequent traveler. Anything you feel might draw attention in the TSA security line should go into your checked luggage, not limited solely to beauty products. "I check some liquids, sprays, and any sharp tools like tweezers and scissors," Bonelli tells us. If you're traveling with a full-sized fragrance, you may want to keep the box handy to keep the bottle secure in your bag. Unless you have your travel-sized hair products handy, either transfer the contents of the larger bottles into one deemed acceptable by the TSA, or place them in a plastic bag and pack them into your checked bag.

Pack As Much Makeup As You Can in Your Carry-On

Great news: Since most foundations are under 3.4 oz., even liquid formulations can go into your carry-on. "If I'm flying with a client, I might have to do their makeup on a flight or right after we land, so I definitely don't want to be without it if I don't have to," Bonelli tells us. "Brushes are hard to replace, so I like to keep those with me, and I always have a lash set, mascara, bronzer, and a lipstick."

Keep Your Skincare in Your Carry-On As Well

And by skincare, we mean the travel-sized options—don't risk losing your full-sized items to the TSA security line. In the case you end up with a cancelled or delayed flight, you'll have your essentials on-hand, and they'll certainly come in handy if you're taking a long flight. "I love a good face mist like Caudalie Elixir ($18; sephora.com) or Evian ($15 for two; sephora.com) for long flights. Hydration is super important for long days," Bonelli tells us. "Good skincare products are nice to have in your carry-on because traveling can make your skin so dry." In addition to a solid face mist, the pro also keeps a jar of Creme de La Mer ($170; sephora.com), Embryolisse Lait-Créme Concentré ($28; target.com), and Bioderma Micellar Water ($11; walmart.com) close by.

Reduce Movement

Especially if something breakable is going into your checked luggage, wrap it in plastic and clothes to keep the item from rattling around in your suitcase. "I try to keep everything pretty compact so that it doesn't move around that much. If it's a liquid, I'll keep it in plastic in case it spills, but if I'm really worried about something, I'll place it in my carry-on," Bonelli tells us. "I've definitely had items get melted and broken, but I don't worry too much about it—it happens. If something breaks and I can't replace it, I'll improvise with something else I do have."