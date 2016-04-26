Jourdan Dunn Shares Her Monday Morning Skin Care Routine

Jourdan Dunn, self professed #skincarejunkie and supermodel extraordinaire, shared an Instagram that answers two major questions – 1. How does a mortal achieve supermodel level skin? 2. How do I get my skin to recover from the weekend?

According to Jourdan it’s a seven-step, five-brand routine filled with cult status products. Her first step is cleansing with the Tata Harper Regenerating Cleanser, followed by Pixi Glow Tonic, SK-II Facial Treatment Essence, and Sunday Riley Start Over Eye Cream (see what I mean about the cult status products??). Followed by three Zelens products — Power C Treatment Drops, Luminous Brightening Serum and finally Hydro-Shisho Moisturizer. The routine may seem like A LOT but hey, if that’s what it takes…