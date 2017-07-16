6 Things Jourdan Dunn Does to Stay in Shape

This model and working mom has a jet-setting day job, a budding career in fashion design, and a home beauty closet filled with makeup and skin-care products. What she could really use right now is a day off. "When you're a mother, you can feel selfish taking time for yourself," Dunn says. "But even if it's five minutes sitting in silence, it's central to my well-being." Without a time-out, she says, "I can't be the best mom to my son, or the best daughter, or the best model." When meditation apps and daily affirmations from author Louise Hay won't do it, Dunn gets her gloves out for a sweat session at a London boxing studio. "If you're stressed, punching that bag is a fantastic release."

Here are six more self-care secrets that keep Dunn in tip-top shape.

NIX BLEMISHES

"I normally don't break out, but I have been lately," Dunn says. "So I researched natural products and came across African Black Soap. I've been using it for two weeks and have seen a difference. The acne spots and scarring have faded."

SheaMoisture African Black Soap

GET IT (WELL) DUNN

"People are usually surprised to learn I can cook," she says of her cheeky online cooking series, Well Dunn, which features friends like Cara Delevingne. "My family's from the Caribbean, and everyone cooks. It's a life skill. I love that my son wants to get into the kitchen. I used to give him flour and water to play with."

GIVE 'EM LIP

"I always have this lip gloss in my bag. It's the perfect nude for day and night."

Maybelline New York Color Sensational Vivid Hot Lacquer in Charmer

PULL NO PUNCHES

Dunn focuses on strength training and regularly hits up KOBox in London. "They call it fight club in a nightclub," she jokes. "You're in this dim room with boxing bags and hip-hop playing. It's so much fun."

"I do barre work as well. It's micro-toning, and it's so hard. One visit makes a big impact."

GLOW ON

"I'm a skin-care fiend. My bathroom is full of makeup," says Dunn, who's obsessed with Pixi Glow Tonic. "You don't have to wait weeks to see results: Instantly, your face looks brighter."

Pixi Beauty Glow Tonic

CURRY UP

"I really love curries. I could eat them all day, every day. And they don't have to be heavy: You can make light vegetarian curry with coconut milk."

