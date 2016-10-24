Today Only: Our Favorite Jouer Lip Plumper Is Available at a Discounted Price

Want fuller lips? Now they’re yours when you use the Jouer Pearl Lip Enhancer.

With just one application, this powerhouse of a product produces volumizing effects—while also hydrating your lips and decreasing fine lines—for long-lasting results.

Perfect for any skin tone, this lip-enhancing treatment comes in three stunning shades: Nude Pearl, Peach Pearl, and Rose Pearl. And since it’s also packed with nourishing ingredients, like vitamin E, shea butter, and jojoba oil, you can count on your lips feeling softer with each use.

Go on with your bad self and get the full Kylie-licious lips you’ve always wanted—at a discounted price.

For this day only, when you buy any one Amazon Luxury Beauty Makeup product, including the Jouer Pearl Lip Enhancer, you’ll receive 20 percent off with promo code: LUXMAKEUP20.

RELATED: 7 Wellness Subscription Boxes That Will Help You Live Your Best Life

Hurry and pick your product! This sale is happening today, Oct. 24, for a limited time only.